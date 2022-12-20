1 dead in Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday.

According to deputies, Norton died from his injuries in the crash.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release.

According to deputies, preliminary investigation showed, for unknown reasons, a vehicle, driven by 74-year-old Arthur J. Norton, right side tires went onto the shoulder of the roadway, then he overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then rolled and off the road down a hill, during which Norton was ejected.

Deputies said, EMS took Norton to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

