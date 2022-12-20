Augustana receives $1 million grant for prison education program

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College was recently gifted a grant to improve the prison education program.

Since the program started in 2021, Augustana has seen successful outcomes for its imprisoned students and has been awarded a $1 million grant to expand the program.

“Since I’ve been here at Augustana For 15 years, maybe I was looking for something a little bit new and different,” Kirsten Day, a classical history professor, said. “I thought that that might be a good way to kind of jumpstart my teaching, and it absolutely has been.”

Originally starting as a volunteer program with now director, Sharon Varallo, Augustana felt the value in educating all individuals as equals important to push for this program. Currently, there are so many incarcerated students eager to apply that all classes have a waitlist to enroll. Varallo also shared that by educating incarcerated individuals, they’re less likely to become repeat offenders, and upon being released share their experiences with others.

“Education gives people options,” Varallo said. “The expectation is that they devote themselves as any college student who would be going to school full time.”

This grant will be put towards expanding the number of classes offered at the prison and including a computer lab inside the East Moline Corrections Center.

