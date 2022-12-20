Bettendorf Community Schools adopt motion to renovate Middle School

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District adopted a motion to begin the process of renovating four schools as a part of a ten year master facility plan.

The plan will bring renovations in what the district is calling, “phased modernization” to the middle school to update the building. Other plans include renovations to the performing arts building in the high school as well as other renovations at two of the five elementary schools.

OPN Architects put together the plans that the board discussed during Monday night’s meeting.

With the plan the board chose to adopt, renovations on the middle school would begin their design phase as early as the start of the 2023-24 school year with the bid for construction coming in 2024 and finally construction starting towards the end of 2024, being completed by summer of 2027. Other projects that are part of the plan, updates to the high school fine arts which would be completed by summer of 2026 if all goes according to plan.

Renovations to the elementary schools, Hoover and Norton, wouldn’t begin until the end of 2028 citing the updates likely won’t be needed until then.

A committee made up of parents, faculty, community members, and alumni put together part of the plan pinpointing exactly what they thought the main priorities for the proposal should be. Many of the committee members citing that gym spaces, career technology education, and sensory rooms were much needed improvements along with bringing the schools up to ADA code.

The burning question the district is faced with though is how to pay for it all. According to Superintendent of Bettendorf Community Schools, Michelle Morse, the renovations currently exceed the proposed budget for the district.

At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a draft of legislation that would increase property taxes in to homeowners in Bettendorf.

“For a Bettendorf resident within our district boundaries,” Morse said. “If the current assessed value of your homes is approximately $200,000, you would see an approximate, I believe it was around $24 A month increase in taxes. Now, that’s just an estimate. We have ways in our district to monitor the tax levies from the educational system to try to minimize that impact.”

Morse goes on to say that if the general obligation bond is passed, that the district will be smart about how they spend those dollars.

“While we understand that at a time like this to be asking for a tax increase can be challenging,” Morse said. “We want our taxpayers to know that we will continue to be good stewards of those dollars and create spaces that are welcoming that are up to the needs of the of what we need in education so that we can continue to provide a high quality rigorous educational and extracurricular opportunities for all of our students.”

The vote for the general obligation bond is slated for March 2023.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.