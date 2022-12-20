Burglary Investigation Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest

29-year-old Darrius Young arrested in Rock Falls
29-year-old Darrius Young arrested on drug and weapons charges.
29-year-old Darrius Young arrested on drug and weapons charges.(Rock Falls Police Dept)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
What started as a burglary investigation in Rock Falls resulted in the arrest of a man for drug and weapons charges. On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 3:14 a.m. Rock Falls Police responded to a reported residential burglary in the 1500 block of US Route 30. According to a news release, while investigating that burglary, officers located approximately 32 pills of MDMA and a firearm with ammunition. The person in the residence did not have a valid FOID card. Officers arrested Darrius Young, 29, of Rock Falls and transported him to the Rock Falls Police Department. Police say they then got a search warrant for the home and found approximately 14.9 grams of cocaine as well as narcotics packaging items and scales.

Young is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Firearm Without a FOID, and Possession of Firearm Ammunition Without a FOID. He was taken to the Whiteside County Jail to await a bond hearing. Police say they are still investigating the burglary.

