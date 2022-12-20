Chef Keys makes Tiramusu

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - K.C. Ross owner of Chef Keys join KWQC on QCT @11 a.m. Weekly.

Monday she shared her recipe for a special holiday side dish of Tiramisu.

You can visit on cookandcuffs.com, Tiktok @cook_and_cuffs, Facebook, Instagram.

** it will be different components use a measuring spoon to assist.

Tools Needed

Freshly brew your coffee then add 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract. set aside to cool

In your stand mixer with whisk attachment beat 4 egg yolks and granulated sugar . whisk egg yolks and sugar until it becomes light yellow and fluffy.

Add 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract. Whisk for 10seconds then take spatula and scrape down sides of bowl. Add room temperature mascarpone cheese. Whisk until completely smooth and no lumps. Take mixture and place in a large bowl.

Clean bowl and add heavy cream and remaining vanilla extract whisk until stiff peaks are formed. Sift powdered over whipped cream. Whisk until fully incorporated about 20 sec.

Gently fold in the whipped cream using a spatula in the Mascarpone cheese mixture.

Dip cookies for 2 second in coffee mixture. Align cookies in pan until the bottom is completely filled. Spread a layer of cream mixture. Take fine mesh sieve and dust coco powder on top. repeat process until pan is filled.