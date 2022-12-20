Class is in session: Winter Weather Safety 101

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With cold temperatures and a strong chance of multiple inches of snow coming towards the QCA over the next few days, this is time it feels like winter is truly upon us.

When the weather gets cold and snow begins to fall, it’s not time to panic. It’s all about being prepared and being extra aware of your surroundings.

As we prepare, it’s important to recognize all the moving parts that are working to keep everyone safe. Snow plows in Davenport are ready to go the second snow starts falling in order to ensure they get the roads plowed quickly so QC residents can travel safely if they must go out.

“We have three types of snow plow zones,” Nicole Gleason with Davenport Public Works said. “So we have primary emergency routes so say for example, that will be like a 53rd street, Locust Street, those primary arteries through town. So we’re basically staying on those through the actual snowfall itself, so that the roads with higher volumes of traffic and higher speed, basically are getting constant attention during the snowfall. And we have secondary snow routes. Those are like the main arteries of a subdivision. So anywhere you see a nope, no parking during a snow emergency sign those would be our secondary snow routes. And then obviously residentials. So we are in the snow routes 100% until the snow stops and those snow routes are cleared. And then once the snow stops and those roads are cleared, we then shift over to residential, which would be all of those roads that are not posted as no emergencies.”

She goes on to say that residential roads likely won’t see snow plows until roughly 12 to 24 hours after the snow stops.

Also make sure you’re not parked in any “No Parking Zones” as that is the easiest way to get your vehicle towed or ticketed. Those zones are designated as “No Parking Zones” to allow plows to clear the roads properly.

Iowa State Trooper Luke Hank offers some tips for driving safely and what to do if the weather gets bad while you’re on the road.

“The best thing you can do is get off the interstate and get off at an interchange or somewhere else that’s more safe than staying on the interstate,” Hank said. “If you want to talk specific about the weather coming up, I would say if you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t go anywhere. If it’s that bad out, think about it. And if it’s really that important to you see if maybe you can reschedule it or do something a different time, or wait for the weather to pass.”

Other tips include driving with your normal lights on rather than using your bright lights. Also, let the road conditions dictate your speed. Just because the speed limit is 65 or 70 mph, doesn’t mean you have to go that speed.

According to the Red Cross of Illinois, it’s important to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to being prepared.

“But that’s the whole point of preparing you you’re ready just in case, the worst could happen,” Brian Williamsen with the Red Cross aid. “And so really to sum up here, just make sure that you’re prepared. Now before the storm comes. And that way, whatever the weather might bring, you have a handle on it beforehand.”

Emergency kits are important to have both in your home and in your vehicle. These kits should include but are not limited to extra blankets, coats, hats, gloves, bottled water, non-perishable snacks, and even a flashlight.

The Red Cross also has a free app that you can download on both IOS and Android devices for all the latest on winter weather tips and tricks.

