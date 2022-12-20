Davenport house unlivable after fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just before the holidays, a house in Davenport is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, the fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Farnam Street.

A person inside the home called 911 to report a bedroom was on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was considerable fire and heavy black smoke coming out of two windows on the second floor of the single family home. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. One firefighter also suffered a minor injury at the scene.

Crews got the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to the attic or surrounding areas, but the home was left with substantial damage by fire, smoke and, water. The Red Cross is assitsing three people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

