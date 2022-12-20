Erie man wanted by Lee Co. deputies for removing GPS monitoring system

LEE Co, Ill. (KWQC) -The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find an Erie man they say removed his GPS monitoring system.

Jake R. Verkruysse, 41, is wanted for the charges of escape, a Class 3 Felony and failure to comply with a condition of the electronic monitoring or home detention program, a Class 3 Felony.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded on Oct. 16 around 11:49 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the throat at a home in the 100 block of East Bassett Street, Nelson, according to a media release. While responding, deputies were told the shooting was in the 400 block of South Butler Street.

According to deputies, three people went to a home in the 400 block of Butler Street where Verkruysse was shot in self-defense. The Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and deemed the shooting justified. Deputies said they believe that the incident appears to be drug related.

Verkruysse was taken to an area hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and later airlifted to a Rockford area hospital, deputies said.

After investigation deputies said they got arrest warrants on Dec. 15 for Verkruysse, James L. Ballard, and Lisa R. Johnson.

James L. Ballard, 45, was arrested on Dec.16 by Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lisa R. Johnson, 41, turned herself in on Dec. 16, deputies said. Ballard and Johnson were each wanted on the charges of mob action, a Class 4 Felony, and criminal damage to property under $500, a Class A Misdemeanor. Both posted the $20,000 bond each and were released on Dec. 16.

Verkruysse was arrested on charges of home invasion, a Class X Felony, mob action, a Class 4 Felony, and criminal damage to property Under $500, a Class A Misdemeanor. He was later released on a recognizance bond on Dec. 16 for ongoing medical conditions. He was given a GPS monitoring device and was only to leave for court appearances or approved medical appointments.

Deputies said early on Dec. 17, Verkruysse removed the GPS monitoring system that was a condition of his release.

A new arrest warrant for Verkruysse was issued, deputies said. His bond is set at $500,000.

Anyone with information about Verkruysse is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U; (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1000 that leads to an arrest.

