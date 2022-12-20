FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm

Get all your Christmas shopping done by Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps and Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continue until at least noon Saturday for a strong winter storm bringing a combination of snow, strong winds creating blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures. Wind chills by Friday morning could be as low as -35°. Here is what we know. Snow will start out in our western counties Wednesday evening and spread eastward overnight into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect northwest of the QC (as of Tuesday evening).

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning(KWQC)

The snow will wind down and move east Thursday evening, but the strong wind will guts 40 to 50 mph at times, blowing the snow around creating blizzard conditions, especially in rural areas.

Generally, there will be 3-7″ of snow across the TV6 viewing area, with the highest amounts northwest of the QC. Just how much snow is hard to pin down accurately at this point, due to potential shifts in the track of the storm, as well as the strength.

Current trends have this as a faster moving system which would yield a lower snowfall forecast, but impacts will all remain the same.

Winter Storm Comparison
Winter Storm Comparison(KWQC)

Winds will pick up behind the system and gust close to 50mph. This will lead to white conditions and possibly blizzard conditions, regardless of how much snow falls. That’s right, it doesn’t have to be snow for it to be a blizzard, just strong winds and low visibility for 3 hours or more.

It doesn't even need to be snowing
It doesn't even need to be snowing(kwqc)

This will most certainly have an impact on all travel leading to delays and cancellations. Start making your plans now.

As if winds and snow wasn’t enough, arctic air will move in leading to lows near 0° to -10° and day time highs 0° to 10°. This also means wind chills will be around -30º Friday morning. Stay tuned for more updates!

Friday Morning Wind Chill Forecast
Friday Morning Wind Chill Forecast(KWQC)

A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday.
1 dead in Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash
