Galesburg passes increased sales tax

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - In a tight four to three vote, the Galesburg City Council approved a new sales tax to fund infrastructure and a new community center on Monday.

Council chambers, once again packed with residents speaking their minds on a .25% increase in sales tax. This moves the home-rule sales tax in the city from 1% to 1.25%.

The total city-wide sales tax will now go up to 9% and 11% for bars and restaurants.

Some residents felt a quarter for every $100 spent is worth it for city improvements.

“I say yes to the community center, and to the tax,” one resident said.

However, others felt this was purely political.

“The aggressive push for this community center is purely driven to satisfy campaign promises,” another resident said.

Putting Galesburg’s new sales tax into context, down I-74 in a slightly smaller city, East Peoria’s sales tax ranges from 8.5% to 9.5% depending on the sales district.

In the Metro Quad Cities, East Moline has a 7.75% sales tax. Meanwhile, Moline and Rock Island have an 8.5% sales tax.

The new tax is expected to bring in $950 thousand annually,

Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman said the city council will now have to determine how to split that revenue between infrastructure and a new community center.

“We will begin planning ... how to address these two issues immediately,” Schwartzman said. “That’s very important because it’s clearly important in the minds of the citizens and residents of our community.”

Opposing city council members argued now is just not the right time for a new sales tax, amid inflation.

Bradley Hix cites a local Chamber of Commerce survey on business owners who agree.

“If you pass the tax increase, where 88% of the people that own businesses in this community are against it, I think that kind of goes to why that number was there,” Hix said.

Also on the agenda Monday, a resolution that would have put the sales tax increase on the ballot, for Galesburg residents to vote on come April’s city-wide election. That measure failed in a three to four vote.

The new sales tax will go into effect on July 1, 2023. The city can expect to collect revenue from the tax starting in October 2023.

