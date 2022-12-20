Galesburg passes increased sales tax

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - In a tight four to three vote, the Galesburg City Council approved a new sales tax to fund infrastructure and a new community center on Monday.

Council chambers, once again packed with residents speaking their minds on a .25% increase in sales tax. This moves the home-rule sales tax in the city from 1% to 1.25%.

The total city-wide sales tax will now go up to 9% and 11% for bars and restaurants.

Some residents felt a quarter for every $100 spent is worth it for city improvements.

“I say yes to the community center, and to the tax,” one resident said.

However, others felt this was purely political.

“The aggressive push for this community center is purely driven to satisfy campaign promises,” another resident said.

Putting Galesburg’s new sales tax into context, down I-74 in a slightly smaller city, East Peoria’s sales tax ranges from 8.5% to 9.5% depending on the sales district.

In the Metro Quad Cities, East Moline has a 7.75% sales tax. Meanwhile, Moline and Rock Island have an 8.5% sales tax.

The new tax is expected to bring in $950 thousand annually,

Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman said the city council will now have to determine how to split that revenue between infrastructure and a new community center.

“We will begin planning ... how to address these two issues immediately,” Schwartzman said. “That’s very important because it’s clearly important in the minds of the citizens and residents of our community.”

Opposing city council members argued now is just not the right time for a new sales tax, amid inflation.

Bradley Hix cites a local Chamber of Commerce survey on business owners who agree.

“If you pass the tax increase, where 88% of the people that own businesses in this community are against it, I think that kind of goes to why that number was there,” Hix said.

Also on the agenda Monday, a resolution that would have put the sales tax increase on the ballot, for Galesburg residents to vote on come April’s city-wide election. That measure failed in a three to four vote.

The new sales tax will go into effect on July 1, 2023. The city can expect to collect revenue from the tax starting in October 2023.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
First Alert Day Thursday 12/22 through Saturday 12/24
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday (12/22) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

Bettendorf Community Schools held their 10 year master planning meeting on Monday.
Bettendorf Community Schools adopt motion to renovate Middle School
29-year-old Darrius Young arrested on drug and weapons charges.
Burglary Investigation Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest
First Alert Day Thursday 12/22 through Saturday 12/24
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday (12/22) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
First Alert Forecast Monday Evening: Dry through Wednesday ahead of winter storm Thursday