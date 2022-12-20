Genesis reinstates mask mandate for employees, volunteers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System reinstated the mask mandate Monday for all Genesis colleagues, medical staff, and volunteers.

“Due to increased COVID-19 activity, a surge in influenza, ongoing RSV, and an increase in staff illnesses, we have re-instituted the mask mandate for staff to help keep our Genesis workforce and patients healthy,” said Kurt Andersen, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer, Genesis Health System.

Patients and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks in Genesis facilities, according to Genesis in a media release.

Genesis colleagues, medical staff, and volunteers will be required to wear masks in all public and patient care areas at Genesis facilities in response to increased respiratory illness in our community, the release said.

“While we would all like to put the pandemic behind us, we must be conscientious about wearing masks, following PPE guidelines, and encouraging COVID vaccinations and boosters and flu shots,” Dr. Andersen added.

According to Genesis, most counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois are now at a “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. Therefore, the CDC recommends returning to universal masking for healthcare workers at this level and encourages everyone in the community to wear masks in public areas.

Genesis relaxed its general mask mandate for staff and visitors in mid-October.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.