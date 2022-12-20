Guy Fieri gives police officers free pizza: ‘much appreciated’

Guy Fieri surprised the Ocala Police Department with free pizzas. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Food Network star Guy Fieri surprised officers at a Florida police department this week with some free food.

The Ocala Police Department said Fieri recently stopped by to deliver pizzas to its hard-working staff.

Ocala police shared photos of their encounter with the TV star and chef to start the holiday week.

“The pizza donation was much appreciated. Thank you, Mr. Fieri for your thoughtfulness and generosity,” Ocala police posted on social media.

Officers said Fieri donated 10 pizzas overnight to the department.

Guy Fieri of Food Network fame is known for his adventurous spirit in the kitchen as well as his generous heart. Over...

Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, December 19, 2022

