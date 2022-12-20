Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.(NC State Highway Patrol)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Troopers in North Carolina located a child kidnapping victim and another child who had been missing since May inside a car driving on an interstate highway Monday afternoon.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, a 5-year-old had been abducted in Rock Hill, S.C. and the abductor was believed to be heading to Virginia.

Troopers saw the suspected vehicle on I-85 in North Carolina, just north of Hillsborough and took the driver into custody.

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.

According to State Highway Patrol, the children are under care of Orange County Child Protective Services and the suspect was turned over to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Thursday 12/22 through Saturday 12/24
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday (12/22) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody

Latest News

A Wells Fargo sign stands in front of a branch of the bank in Bradenton, Fla., Tuesday, Feb....
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer loan violations
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
Suspense builds at border over future of US asylum rules
Dr. Elizabeth Brett Daily enters an exam room consult with a patient about the medical abortion...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas