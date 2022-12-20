Man arrested after theft, high-speed chase in West Burlington, police say

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was arrested after police say he stole from Walmart, then lead police on a high-speed chase.

Jesse Joseph Dodge, 38, is charged with felony eluding, possession of controlled substance third offense, interference with official acts - causing bodily injury, interference with official acts, five counts of assault on a peace officer with no injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drug, ineligible to carry weapons, third-degree theft and first offense trespass.

Dodge was also issued multiple traffic citations.

The West Burlington Police Department responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to Walmart, 324 West Agency Road, for a report of a theft in progress, according to a media release.

Walmart Asset Protection told police a man was concealing items. Officers said they watched a live video and identified the man as Dodge. Officers knew he had a warrant for his arrest, dispatch confirmed the warrant.

Officer said they saw Dodge leave through the General Merchandise exit door, passing all points of sale. They then attempted to stop Dodge before he got into a tan 2005 GMC pickup truck.

Officers then gave multiple commands for Dodge to get out of the truck, he did not, according to police. Dodge put the truck in reverse and hit a parked 2018 GMC pickup truck’s bumper in the parking lot.

Police said they tried to remove Dodge from the truck. Officers were hit with the open driver’s side door and landed on a patrol car’s hood.

Dodge then left the parking lot eastbound and police pursued with lights and sirens on, police said.

While pursuing Dodge through West Burlington and Burlington police said he drove at speeds of 80+ mph down Sunnyside Avenue, and multiple spike-strip attempts were done to stop Dodge’s vehicle during the pursuit.

Dodge lost control in the intersection of Charles Street and Sunnyside Avenue, and his vehicle slid sideways into a ditch, police said. He drove out of the ditch and rammed into a Burlington K9 patrol car with two officers and a K9 inside. Dodge then reversed and hit the front of an occupied West Burlington patrol car.

According to police, Dodge drove over a curb near an ATM at the intersection of North Roosevelt Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue and came to a stop after the tuck overheated and had two flat tires.

Dodge was then commanded by officers to come out of the truck, police said. He did not comply. Officers then broke the windows of the truck to get Dodge out of the truck.

One officer injured his hand while getting Dodge out of the truck, police said.

Dodge is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29 at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.