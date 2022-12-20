Moline wrestling star Noah Tapia breaking records on quest to win State Title

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - In a program with a rich history of success, Moline senior wrestling star Noah Tapia is rewriting the record books.

“He’s a worker in the class room and on the mat. He’s been a special talent ever since he’s come to high school” said Moline wrestling head coach Jacob Ruettiger.

Last season Tapia set 3 school records. Team point record, most falls in a season and wins in a season

“He leads by example and he’s a class act when he’s competing on the mat” said Ruettiger.

In his final season he has a great shot to break the Moline record for career falls.

“Even when things aren’t necessarily fun in here, I know that I’m getting better and just knowing that makes it all worth it” said Tapia.

This past weekend Tapia stood atop the podium after winning a championship at the Al Dvorak Tournament where he beat some of the best wrestlers in Illinois including a defending State Champion who had previously beaten him.

“That was a match I was really looking forward to going into this weekend. I lost to that kid going into the summer and to get that back in the finals was amazing.”

Last February Tapia finished State runner up

“It’s definitely something I think about in practice when we’re doing those extra sprints or whatever, whatever it is, it’s something that’s always in the back of my mind making sure I do everything right so that way it doesn’t happen again.”

This February, Tapia hopes to win his first Illinois High School Association State Championship.

“It would feel like the perfect ending to a good movie. That’s what I’ve wanted since my freshman year since I was a little kid and I think I’ve put myself in a position where I can definitely do it.”

