QCAWC low-cost vaccination/wellness clinic moving indoors due to cold

QCAWC
QCAWC(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A curbside vaccination clinic at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Wellness Clinic has be moved indoors. The animal shelter conducts low-cost vaccinations and wellness checks every Wednesday and the first Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at its Wellness Clininc located at 612 West 1st St. in Milan.

The event will move indoors whenever the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees.

More information about our Wellness Clinic Services can be found by visiting the QCAWC Website: https://qcawc.org/vet-clinic/drive-up-curbside-wellness-clinic

