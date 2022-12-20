Top baby names at UnityPoint Health in 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health® - Trinity shared the top baby names for the Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlaces.
The labor & delivery team helped more than 1,700 families welcome a baby in 2022, according to a media release.
According to Baby Center, Olivia was the most popular girl’s name and Liam was the most popular boy’s name in the United States this year.
UnityPoint Health – Trinity Moline BirthPlace
Top Boy Names
- Theo/Theodore
- Jaxon/Jackson
- Maverick
- Cooper
- Ezra
Top Girl Names
- Sofia/Sophia
- Adelyn
- Amelia
- Olivia
- Emersyn
UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace
Top Boy Names
- Jack/Jaxson
- Miles
- Henry
- Asher
- Dominic
Top Girl Names
- Sofia/Sophia
- Elizabeth
- Mila
- Camilla
- Eleanor
According to UnityPoint Health – Trinity, its BirthPlace provides specialized and supportive care to mothers and babies throughout labor, delivery and recovery after birth. Trinity BirthPlace also offers breastfeeding and family-centered support from experienced team members. Trinity also offers virtual tours of our Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlace locations. To take a virtual tour and learn more about maternity services at Trinity visit unitypoint.org.
