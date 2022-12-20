Top baby names at UnityPoint Health in 2022

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health® - Trinity shared the top baby names for the Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlaces.

The labor & delivery team helped more than 1,700 families welcome a baby in 2022, according to a media release.

According to Baby Center, Olivia was the most popular girl’s name and Liam was the most popular boy’s name in the United States this year.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Moline BirthPlace

Top Boy Names

  • Theo/Theodore
  • Jaxon/Jackson
  • Maverick
  • Cooper
  • Ezra

Top Girl Names

  • Sofia/Sophia
  • Adelyn
  • Amelia
  • Olivia
  • Emersyn

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace

Top Boy Names

  • Jack/Jaxson
  • Miles
  • Henry
  • Asher
  • Dominic

Top Girl Names

  • Sofia/Sophia
  • Elizabeth
  • Mila
  • Camilla
  • Eleanor

According to UnityPoint Health – Trinity, its BirthPlace provides specialized and supportive care to mothers and babies throughout labor, delivery and recovery after birth. Trinity BirthPlace also offers breastfeeding and family-centered support from experienced team members. Trinity also offers virtual tours of our Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlace locations. To take a virtual tour and learn more about maternity services at Trinity visit unitypoint.org.

UnityPoint Health® - Trinity shared the top baby names for the Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlaces.
