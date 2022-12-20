Top baby names at UnityPoint Health in 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health® - Trinity shared the top baby names for the Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlaces.

The labor & delivery team helped more than 1,700 families welcome a baby in 2022, according to a media release.

According to Baby Center, Olivia was the most popular girl’s name and Liam was the most popular boy’s name in the United States this year.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Moline BirthPlace

Top Boy Names

Theo/Theodore

Jaxon/Jackson

Maverick

Cooper

Ezra

Top Girl Names

Sofia/Sophia

Adelyn

Amelia

Olivia

Emersyn

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf BirthPlace

Top Boy Names

Jack/Jaxson

Miles

Henry

Asher

Dominic

Top Girl Names

Sofia/Sophia

Elizabeth

Mila

Camilla

Eleanor

According to UnityPoint Health – Trinity, its BirthPlace provides specialized and supportive care to mothers and babies throughout labor, delivery and recovery after birth. Trinity BirthPlace also offers breastfeeding and family-centered support from experienced team members. Trinity also offers virtual tours of our Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlace locations. To take a virtual tour and learn more about maternity services at Trinity visit unitypoint.org.

