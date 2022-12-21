2022 TV6 ‘Choirs of Christmas’ specials feature 15 Quad Cities’ school choirs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -KWQC-TV6 continues its proud and festive tradition of featuring local school choirs during the Christmas season.

15 schools from all over the viewing area are participating this year. So many of our favorite traditional carols, hymns, and contemporary holiday classics are included.

The performances are being spread over three separate hourlong specials originally airing at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21-23 (during the normal Paula Sands Live and Quad Cities Live time slots).

Please refer to the embedded playlist to select the choir performances you’d like to watch. TV6 warmly thanks Chris Nelson, organist, and the following Quad Cities area high schools and youth choirs that are featured:

Wilson Middle School, Moline

North Scott Junior and High Schools

Bettendorf High School

Pleasant Valley High School

Assumption High School

Davenport North High School Choir and Chamber Singers

Kewanee Junior and Senior High Schools

Dixon Public Schools

Monmouth Roseville Madrigal Singers

Rock Island High School Chamber Choir

Moline Chamber Singers

Moline Concert Choir

Rockridge High School

Camanche Select Choir

Mercer County Chamber Choir

Rock Island High School Barbershop Quartet

