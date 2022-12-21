2022 TV6 ‘Choirs of Christmas’ specials feature 15 Quad Cities’ school choirs

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -KWQC-TV6 continues its proud and festive tradition of featuring local school choirs during the Christmas season.

15 schools from all over the viewing area are participating this year. So many of our favorite traditional carols, hymns, and contemporary holiday classics are included.

The performances are being spread over three separate hourlong specials originally airing at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21-23 (during the normal Paula Sands Live and Quad Cities Live time slots).

Please refer to the embedded playlist to select the choir performances you’d like to watch. TV6 warmly thanks Chris Nelson, organist, and the following Quad Cities area high schools and youth choirs that are featured:

  • Wilson Middle School, Moline
  • North Scott Junior and High Schools
  • Bettendorf High School
  • Pleasant Valley High School
  • Assumption High School
  • Davenport North High School Choir and Chamber Singers
  • Kewanee Junior and Senior High Schools
  • Dixon Public Schools
  • Monmouth Roseville Madrigal Singers
  • Rock Island High School Chamber Choir
  • Moline Chamber Singers
  • Moline Concert Choir
  • Rockridge High School
  • Camanche Select Choir
  • Mercer County Chamber Choir
  • Rock Island High School Barbershop Quartet

