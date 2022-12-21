Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline

Latest News

Police describe the stabbing death of a man in Toronto as a "swarming" attack.
8 teenage girls charged in stabbing death of man in Canada
Police are charging 8 teenage girls as young as 13 years old who they say stabbed a man to death.
8 teenage girls charged with killing man in Canada
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at historic Biltmore Estate
Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit to Shriners Children’s New England...
Rob Gronkowski surprises patients at Shriners Children’s New England
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks