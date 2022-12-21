Christian Care open as warming center through impending winter storm

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Christian Care in Rock Island will be open as a warming shelter through the impending winter storm.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is located at 2209 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. Christian Care will be serving dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

“Whether you’re experiencing homelessness or maybe you don’t have electricity and you just need a place to go to warm up, our doors are always open so we encourage anyone who needs help to come to use because we won’t ask questions,” said Alexis Bull, Marketing and Events Specialist with Christian Care.

