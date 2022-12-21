As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

Of the three viruses going around, there's vaccines for two, health official Dr. Anthony Fauci said. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors’ offices around the country.

This year’s flu season has hit hard and early. Some people are even noticing bare shelves at pharmacies and grocery stores when they make a run for over-the-counter medicines as cases have spiked. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the flu has resulted in 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths so far this season.

“Jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases rise this winter,” Dawn O’Connell, an assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the CDC, said in a statement.

States will be able to request doses of the prescription flu medication Tamiflu kept in the Strategic National Stockpile from HHS, the administration said. The department is not releasing how many doses will be made available.

This flu season is coming on the heels of a nasty spike of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases in children and just as COVID-19 cases are climbing — again.

Spot shortages of over-the-counter pain relievers and medicines have been reported at stores around the country, particularly for children.

CVS Health, for example, has placed a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online. Walgreens is limiting customers online to six purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever reducing products.

The Food and Drug Administration has not reported a shortage of Tamiflu. However, the federal agency says the prescription antibiotic amoxicillin is in short supply due to increased demand.

___

AP Medical Writer Mike Stobbe in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday.
1 dead after Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72