Man arrested for stealing school bus, deputies say

Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor...
Matthew Heuple, 34, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license.(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A man in Virginia was arrested Wednesday morning for stealing a school bus, officials said.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:40 a.m. regarding a suspicious man lingering near a parked, unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus.

As deputies were on their way to the area, the caller said the man got into the school bus and drove away.

Deputies were able to find the bus about 20 minutes later with 34-year-old Matthew Heuple inside.

Heuple stopped the bus and was taken into custody, deputies said.

Heuple is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is being held at the Pittsylvania County Jail. Bond information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline
Updated First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
LIVE: Biden, Zelenskyy hold joint news conference
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
A ‘once in a generation’ winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas...
Dangerous winter storms slams U.S. plains, continues moving towards the eastern states
Choirs of Christmas
Davenport North Chamber Singers & Kewanee Junior High
Rory D. Bruno Jr., 21, is charged with eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a...
Silvis man arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport