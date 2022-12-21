MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm

By Lindsey Voss
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan.

With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company and Iowa American Water about what people should do to protect themselves in the case of an emergency.

“We are always ready, around the clock to respond to anything as needed, and with a storm like this frankly one of our concerns is for vehicles that slide into power poles and maybe interrupt service this way,” Geoff Greenwood, media manager for MidAmerican, said.

While MidAmerican doesn’t anticipate a large-scale power outage in the area, because of the high winds it’s not unlikely a localized power problem could arise. Iowa American Water discussed how the freezing temperatures can cause issues with water pipes.

“We encourage homeowners to protect their plumbing now to avoid frozen pipes and water meters that can cause headaches and unplanned expenses later,” Lisa Reisen, the external affairs manager, said.

Regardless of the weather, be prepared in case of frozen pipes or short localized outages. Keep a couple of flashlights handy with fresh batteries and keep the phone battery charged, including any battery backups. Maintain a temperature in the home above fifty-five degrees and keep a steady drip of water flowing from faucets to prevent stagnant water freezing.

