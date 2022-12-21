Moline police investigating crash at 53rd Street and John Deere Road

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is on the scene of a serious crash with injuries at 53rd Street and John Deere Road.

Details are limited at this time, but police said John Deere Road is closed between 53rd and 41st streets “for the foreseeable future” as they investigate.

Police ask motorists to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at 53rd Street and John Deere Road. (KWQC)

