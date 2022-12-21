Muscatine County Salvation Army Lt. living in giant kettle to raise money despite impending winter storm

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - 14 degrees and an impending winter storm are not ideal conditions to sleep outside in, but it’s not stopping a Salvation Army officer in Muscatine.

Lt. Lucas Gantner with the Salvation Army of Muscatine County is living and sleeping in a giant red kettle outside of Hy-Vee in Muscatine. It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising campaign.

The goal is to raise 190 thousand dollars by Christmas. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign was at about 111 thousand dollars. Lt. Gantner will stay in his giant red kettle all day and night until the fundraising goal is met or until Christmas Eve at 3 p.m.

“Just yesterday we had a fifteen thousand dollar check from the Kent Corporation come in over there - a lot of other checks from private donors too,” said Gantner, “I’m very confident over these next five days we are going to meet the goal.”

Among others, the Salvation Army will use the funds raised toward community needs like rent assistance, utility assistance, emergency disaster services, and an after-school program. Gantner says living in the kettle is symbolic of the need in Muscatine County.

”There are people who may be homeless who may be sleeping in their cars, or might be couch surfing or trying to find whatever shelter they can, and this is just an example of that. This is my shelter and represents the cold nights. It’s definitely not warm,” Gantner said. “It brings attention to that, it helps raise awareness of that. It’s a goal to raise funds but the funds are used to help people and give them services to give them a hand up.”

Gantner said despite the cold temperatures, living in the red kettle, to spread awareness, is worth it.

“At about 2 a.m. it started snowing so I woke up to little snowflakes on my face,” he said. “But this was a choice for me. I didn’t have to do this but I made the choice. For some, it’s not a choice and we can change that, the Salvation Army can change that and we need the community’s help. We know the community wants to help. They know that it’s their family suffering.”

The kettle was locally made and weighs 2,100 pounds. It stands seven feet tall with an eight-foot circumference. There is a hatch door in the base, and there is also enough room to sleep “downstairs”.

He tries to stay warm with clothing, a heat lamp, and a sleeping bag. Gantner keeps occupied by ringing the bell, singing Christmas music, and waving to everyone who passes by.

“Those interactions with the kids - I just enjoy it,” he added.

Gantner says he’s prepared to stay in the kettle despite the winter storm predicted to hit the area this week.

All money raised will stay in Muscatine County. If you would like to donate, visit this link, stop by the Salvation Army’s office in Muscatine at 1000 Oregon Street, or donate to a local red kettle.

