Quad Cities grocery stores prepping for winter weather

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With cold temperatures and snow in the forecast, people may be tempted to stock up on supplies.

In response, the HyVee on West Kimberly Road is shifting its stocking day from Thursday to Wednesday to beat the weather.

Manager Matt Egger said they want to make sure shoppers can get everything they need for the temperatures and the holidays.

“We’re just going to sell more of everything. And we’re ready for that,” Egger said. “[A] bunch of our trucks, we’ve bumped them up instead of coming on Thursday. They’re coming [Wednesday], we’ve changed schedules around to get a ... whole bunch of people here tomorrow. Besides that, we’re business as usual.”

With Christmas on Sunday, it’s leading up to the perfect storm.

“The last couple of days up until Christmas, everyone’s getting their Christmas dinner together, buying their rib roast buying their turkeys, buying their hams and then everything that goes along with it,” Egger said.

Egger’s tip for shoppers to avoid any complications ahead of the weather and the holiday?

Just get shopping out of the way ASAP.

“Get here early, get it in, get done,” Egger said. “Enjoy the rest of your day and enjoy the weekend with your friends and family and have a good time.”

While the Monday after Christmas is expected to be slow, grocery stores can expect demand to pick right back up for New Yeas parties in the week after.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.