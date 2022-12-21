Royal Neighbors of America announces new president and CEO

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society has announced the appointment of Zarifa Reynolds as Royal Neighbors of America’s next president and CEO. Reynolds will begin her tenure on Jan. 9.

“Ms. Reynolds is a mission-driven, transformational executive,” said Suzy Riesterer Chair, Royal Neighbors Board of Directors. “She is known as an authentic and inspiring leader, team builder, and talent developer and her vision for organizational and membership growth powered by a strong employee culture aligns with that of Royal Neighbors.”

Formerly, Reynolds was with Guardian Life Insurance Company where she was responsible for leading a national sales, distribution, and underwriting team focused on supporting small businesses. Reynolds possesses a strong background in developing and executing complex growth and business strategies across financial services, insurance, and healthcare organizations. Reynolds attended Brown University, Oxford University, and Harvard Law School.

“Royal Neighbors has an incredibly strong history as well as an outstanding track record for financial strength and stability,” said Reynolds. “I will be joining a passionate, forward-thinking leadership team who have a genuine love for their organization, its members, and its employees. I look forward to working with this incredible team towards digital innovation, the optimization of customer experience, embedding DEI into the fabric of the Society, and leading the next generation to new heights.”

For more information about Royal Neighbors of America, go to royalneighbors.org.

