Silvis man arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Silvis man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Davenport Sunday morning.

Rory D. Bruno Jr., 21, is charged with eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; first offense operating while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor; and first offense possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. aHe was also charged with multiple traffic violations.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police around 2 a.m. Sunday were in the area of East 33rd Street and Eastern Avenue to attempt to relocate a red Ford Fusion.

Officers found the car, driven by Bruno, traveling east on East 33rd Street toward Eastern Avenue with no headlights on. He then started to drive at a high-rate speed and officers attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens. Bruno did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection and went south.

Officers said they lost sight of the car and relocated Bruno at East River Drive and Mound Street. He started driving fast again and turned off the car’s lights.

Officers attempted to stop the car again, and Bruno continued eastbound East River Drive toward McCellan Balvarde, driving at speeds over 80 mph, the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Bruno was stopped near the intersection of Grant Street towards 15th Street, according to the affidavit. He was taken into custody.

Bruno was released on a $5,000 bond on Dec. 18, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 28 at the Scott County Courthouse.

