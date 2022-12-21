Snow emergencies declared in QCA ahead of winter storm

(KWQC) - Some communities across the Quad Cities area are issuing snow emergencies ahead of the anticipated winter storm Thursday through Saturday.

TV6 will keep an updated list of cities that have declared snow emergencies throughout the week. If your city has declared a snow emergency, you can send information to news@kwqc.com.

Illinois

Rock Falls

A snow emergency will be in effect starting at noon Thursday and will remain in effect until noon Saturday.

All snow routes and snow emergency parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the duration of the snow emergency declaration.

With the forecast for snow, high winds, and dangerously cold temperatures expect significant impacts to travel locally and regionally, city officials said. Be prepared for potential power outages.

Sterling

A snow emergency will take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. All vehicles must be parked in accordance with the city’s snow emergency parking regulations:

No parking on Snow Routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.

No parking in the Central Business District and in city parking lots from 1:30 to 5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. On the odd days of the month, motorists must park on the odd-numbered side of the street. On even days of the month, motorists must park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 and 8 a.m. Motorists will not be ticketed between 6 and 8 a.m. Odd and even-numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

These parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the snow emergency is canceled by the city.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited. Cars parked in violation of the above restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner’s expense.

The city asks residents to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657 if you have any questions.

