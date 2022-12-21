Thursday and Friday Quad City Storm games postponed

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Southern Professional Hockey League has mandated the postponement of the Quad City Storm home games versus the Vermilion County Bobcats on Thu, Dec. 22 and Fri, Dec. 23 due to unsafe travel conditions.

The games will be rescheduled to a future date.

All tickets purchased for this weekend’s games will be honored on the rescheduled game dates.

“We are incredibly disappointed for our players and fans. Our team was incredibly hungry to get on the ice this weekend and head into holiday break with four points and I know Radar’s birthday and seeing Santa is always the highlight of the year for so many of our young fans. We will be doing everything in our power to make sure these games are even bigger and better when they take place later in the season,” said Storm President Brian Rothenberger.

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena January 6, 7 and 8 to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Fans can get tickets at QuadCityStorm.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

