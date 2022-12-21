West Burlington visioning committee seeks residents’ input

West Burlington has been selected to participate in this year’s Iowa’s Living Roadways...
West Burlington has been selected to participate in this year’s Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program.(Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington has been selected to participate in this year’s Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program.

The program is a survey that Iowa State University is conducting to learn residents’ opinions on how to improve West Burlington’s landscape through transportation enhancements. The goal of the project is to develop a landscape plan that will graphically illustrate the vision of the community.

Input from residents is an important part of this process and ideas about community design and enhancement are valuable to West Burlington’s visioning committee.

Survey packets were mailed to randomly selected residents in West Burlington. If you received a packet, it’s not too late to complete the questionnaire and mail it back using the enclosed postage-paid envelope.

The committee will also host a design workshop this summer. These meetings are open to all residents.

Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Extension Landscape Architecture and Trees Forever.

To learn more about participating in the visioning process, please call West Burlington City Hall at 319-752-5451 or contact Trees Forever Field Coordinator Peter Lundgren at 319-640-2883.

