Winter storm still on track for Thursday and Friday

Travel will be difficult and dangerous
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today is the calm before the storm.  Skies will gradually cloud up and eventually snow will start to fly late tonight and early Thursday morning.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will go into effect at 6PM today and continue until at least noon Saturday for a strong winter storm bringing a combination of snow, strong winds creating blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures. Wind chills by Friday morning could be as low as -35°. Here is what we know. Snow will start out on Thursday and come to an end on Friday morning. This will lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions.

We are confident in several inches of snow. Just how much snow is going to be hard to measure as winds will increase as the system rolls through leading to blowing and drifting.  So after all is said and done we will likely end up between 2″-5″ in most locations.

Winds will pick up behind the system and gust close to 50mph. This will lead to white conditions and possibly blizzard conditions, regardless of how much snow falls. That’s right, it doesn’t have to be snowing for it to be a blizzard, just strong winds and low visibility for 3 hours or more.

This will most certainly have an impact on all travel leading to delays and cancellations. Start making your plans now.

As if winds and snow wasn’t enough, arctic air will move in leading to lows near 0° to -10° and day time highs 0° to 10°. This also means wind chills will be around -30º Friday morning. Stay tuned for more updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 25º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow showers.  Low: 25º Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow and wind. High: 27º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Updated First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
Humane Society of Scott County
A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas
A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday.
1 dead in Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Winter storm still on track for Thursday and Friday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Winter storm still on track for Thursday and Friday
Winter storm arrives on Thursday
Winter storm arrives on Thursday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Light snow possible Monday night; Colder this week