13 Augustana students benefit fom anonymous gift

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An anonymous donor gave $50,000 in December to take care of the outstanding tuition balances for 13 Augustana College juniors and seniors.

According to the college, the gift, awarded to both domestic and international students, allowed the students to register for the spring semester.

President Andrea Talentino said she hopes these talented and motivated students find a way to extend their own “extraordinary generosity” in the future.

“We are very grateful for individuals like this thoughtful donor who see the impact they can make on students who are preparing for lives of purpose and engaged leadership,” Talentino said.

The college said in a media release, Augustana awards scholarships and grants based on academics, talents and/or interests to 100% of its students.

