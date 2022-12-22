3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say

Ethan A. DeWild, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was...
Ethan A. DeWild, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail and is being held pending his first appearance.(KWQC/Rock Island Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three teens were charged in connection to two of 14 stolen vehicle incidents in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department said in 24 hours, there were 14 incidents of vehicles stolen, attempted to be stolen, or recovered, according to a media release Thursday. In all but one, the vehicles were a Hyundai or Kia.

According to police, in all of the Hyundai or Kia incidents, a window was broken and the steering column was damaged to bypass the ignition switch.

A 13- and 14-year-old boy was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. They were taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg, according to police.

Ethan A. DeWild, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail and is being held pending his first appearance.

Thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles because of the specific models not having an anti-theft immobilizer system, police said.

Police encourage owners to take extra precautions to deter or prevent their vehicles from being stolen. If possible, store your car inside a locked garage or access-controlled parking lot. If parking a car on the street, consider having a theft prevention device, such as a steering wheel lock.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody

Latest News

Weather Blog
LIVE Weather Blog: Updates as snow, wind and dangerous cold impact the QCA
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Frostbite, hypothermia and other cold weather health threats
Frostbite, hypothermia and other cold weather health threats
Everyone is welcome.
Christian Care open as warming center through impending winter storm