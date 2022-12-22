3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three teens were charged in connection to two of 14 stolen vehicle incidents in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department said in 24 hours, there were 14 incidents of vehicles stolen, attempted to be stolen, or recovered, according to a media release Thursday. In all but one, the vehicles were a Hyundai or Kia.

According to police, in all of the Hyundai or Kia incidents, a window was broken and the steering column was damaged to bypass the ignition switch.

A 13- and 14-year-old boy was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. They were taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg, according to police.

Ethan A. DeWild, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail and is being held pending his first appearance.

Thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles because of the specific models not having an anti-theft immobilizer system, police said.

Police encourage owners to take extra precautions to deter or prevent their vehicles from being stolen. If possible, store your car inside a locked garage or access-controlled parking lot. If parking a car on the street, consider having a theft prevention device, such as a steering wheel lock.

