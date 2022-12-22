Arctic front races into the area this morning

Travel will be difficult and dangerous
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- An arctic front will arrive around 6AM along the Mississippi River this morning and behind it we will see tumbling temps from the 20s to below zero this afternoon.  Another band of moderate to heavy snow will move through the area between 6AM and 3PM.  It will be tough to measure how much snow you pick up as winds will blow it all over the place.  Blizzard like conditions will continue tonight and through all of Friday as winds peak around 50mph Friday afternoon.  This will make travel nearly impossible in open and rural areas and also lead to spotty power outages.  Wind chills will range from -20º to -40º at times as well making it dangerous to be outside for more than just a few minutes at a time.  This system will finally wind down on Saturday and eventually give way to sunshine on Christmas Day with highs getting back into the double digits.

TODAY: Snow, wind and tumbling temps High: 22º falling to -5º by 4PM. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy.  Low: -8º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy and cold. High: 0º.

