Black Hawk College set to begin $40.8 million renovation project at QC Campus

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Black Hawk College is set to begin a $40.8 million renovation project this month at its Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.

As part of the college’s Facilities Master Plan, Building 3 is set to have a major renovation, including science and health career labs, athletics and fitness spaces, classrooms, faculty offices and the BHC Police Department, according to a media release.

The three-story building on the west side of campus will have limited accessibility until the project is finished in mid-2024, the college said.

The BHC Police Department has moved to the Sustainable Technologies Building on the east side of campus, accessible from Lot 1 off 70th Street, college officials said. The Athletic Department has moved to Building 1, and the Hawk’s Cupboard food pantry has moved to Building 4. Lot 3, the parking lot west of Building 3; will be closed for parking and used by construction.

College officials said the gym will be accessible for athletic events during construction except May 15 to Aug. 1. The Health Sciences Center and adjacent Lot 2 will remain open and accessible during construction.

Built-in 1971, the renovated Building 3 will include:

Athletics/fitness facilities

Campus police office

Food pantry

Training room

8 natural science labs

4 health science labs

7 science prep and storage rooms

5 classrooms

1 computer lab

Faculty offices

New entry

According to college officials, the pool closed in 2020, and the space will be remodeled into new science labs that will relocate to Building 3 from Building 2.

