Brittney Griner asks fans to write letters to Paul Whelan in Russia

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.” (Instagram/brittneyyevettegriner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Basketball star Brittney Griner is on a mission to free other Americans who are currently detained in Russia.

On Wednesday, she asked her fans to write letters of support to Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is still being held in a Russian detention center.

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.”

In early December, the Biden administration secured Griner’s release in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

The administration said they haven’t been able to secure Whelan’s release because Russia treats his case differently.

Whelan is currently serving 16 years in prison for espionage charges.

The U.S. has referred to the charges as a “sham.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Updated First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport

Latest News

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not...
Griner asks fans to write letters to Whelan in Russia
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
Mother and son book-writing team donates to UI Children’s Hospital
Mother and son book-writing team donates to UI Children’s Hospital
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate hits snag in bid to pass $1.7 trillion spending bill