The Center for Active Seniors (CASI) helping people prepare for frigid days ahead.

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Davenports Center for Active Seniors is committed to providing services that meet the needs of older adults, fosters respect, dignity and quality of life.

With cold winter months upon us, their number one goal is to keep the elderly warm and safe in the cold days ahead.

“We really encourage people to stay home, do their shopping beforehand, so that they’re well prepared before that,” Laura Kopp, President and CEO, said. “But on your regular normal Iowa winter cold days, they’re more than welcome to come over to the center where we have plenty of activities where you know, they can spend time at the center, participate in activities, warm up with a cup of coffee, have some lunch, have a good meal, spend some time with friends, that kind of thing.”

There is a senior advocacy program available which helps over 2,500 individuals every year free of charge, this program helps in keeping seniors healthy during the winter months.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.