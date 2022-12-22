CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help to find 3 men suspected to set vehicle on fire

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for help finding two wanted suspects and three men suspected of setting a vehicle on fire.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for the public’s help to find three men suspected of having set a vehicle on fire.

East Moline police responded to a vehicle fire about 5 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 1000 block of 15th Street.

Crime Stoppers said after the fire was extinguished, the fire department found a plastic bottle on the rear seat that smelled like gas.

Three men were seen on the surveillance wearing dark clothing, police said. One of them threw an object through the front driver-side window, then all three ran northbound.

If you have any information about this arson, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or tap the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash on 53rd St. and John Deere Road in Moline
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday (12/22) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Weather Blog
LIVE Weather Blog: Updates as snow, wind and dangerous cold impact the QCA
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-74 north near the 7th Avenue exit.
Emergency crews respond to crash Thursday on I-74 in Moline
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for burglary charge
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for stabbing teen in Rock Island
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for help finding two wanted suspects and three men...
CRIME STOPPERS: 3 wanted after car fire, woman wanted for home invasion, man wanted for burglary