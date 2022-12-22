CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help to find 3 men suspected to set vehicle on fire

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for the public’s help to find three men suspected of having set a vehicle on fire.

East Moline police responded to a vehicle fire about 5 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 1000 block of 15th Street.

Crime Stoppers said after the fire was extinguished, the fire department found a plastic bottle on the rear seat that smelled like gas.

Three men were seen on the surveillance wearing dark clothing, police said. One of them threw an object through the front driver-side window, then all three ran northbound.

If you have any information about this arson, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.