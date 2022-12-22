CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for burglary charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Brandon Patrick, 28, is wanted by Davenport police for first degree burglary charge. He is also wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.