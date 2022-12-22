CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for stabbing teen in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Destiny Thomas, 20, is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery.

According to police, Thomas stabbed a 15-year-old girl on Dec. 6. The girl was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, where she underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Thomas is 5-foot-9, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

