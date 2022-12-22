Genesis first in region to offer minimally invasive, robotic-assisted biopsies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Medical Center is the first in the Quad-Cities region to offer Ion by Intuitive, a robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies.

This procedure allows doctors to get tissue samples easier for early detection and staging of lung cancer, Genesis said in a media release.

According to Genesis, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death, largely because it often goes undiagnosed until the disease has advanced and is more difficult to cure.

“Ion navigational bronchoscopy is a significant advancement in the early detection of lung cancer for our patients,” said pulmonologist Brian Witt, M.D. of Genesis Pulmonary Associates. “It gives pulmonologists a minimally invasive way to access areas of the lung that previously were nearly impossible to reach and to biopsy lung nodules for an immediate diagnosis. Detecting lung cancer at an earlier stage can improve outcomes for patients and give them a better chance of survival.”

Ion navigational bronchoscopy can reach the areas of the lungs with tight spaces and narrow airways that a traditional bronchoscope can not easily, according to the release.

Patty Gilbreath, 59, of Davenport, learned she had lung cancer after Dr. Witt performed a lung biopsy with the Ion technology, Genesis said. Her lung cancer was found at its earliest stage, Stage 1. On Nov. 9, she had surgery at Genesis to remove a lobe of her lung containing two cancerous lung nodules. She continues to recover from the surgery and feels “blessed” to be cancer-free.

“I’m thankful for the Ion lung biopsy and overwhelmed and grateful to be cancer-free,” said Gilbreath, who smoked 45 years before quitting and has been getting annual CT scans to screen for lung cancer. She has a family history of cancer. “The minute you’re told you have cancer, your life kind of stops. I feel like I have been given a second chance and have a new outlook on life. It’s amazing.”

How Ion works

Dr. Witt and Anand Kommuri, M.D., also of Genesis Pulmonary Associates, have been using the Ion since August, Genesis officials said.

“Ion navigational bronchoscopy substantially decreases the risk of collapsing the lung,” Dr. Kommuri said. “The Ion catheter can navigate in tight spaces, bending 180 degrees in all directions, to reach any lung nodule and obtain a tissue sample for a more precise biopsy.”

According to Genesis, Before Ion, a common way to identify and biopsy suspicious lung nodules was to use live CT scan imaging and a needle, entering the chest wall and lung from the outside of the body, carrying a significant risk of collapsing the lung, which can require hospitalization for some patients. Ion’s minimally invasive lung biopsy is safer for patients, with a faster recovery.

Before the biopsy, Ion software uses a CT scan of the lungs to generate 3D airway images to map a pathway to the suspicious nodule, according to Genesis. With the Ion’s vision probe, Drs. Witt and Kommuri have real-time vision of the airway. They insert the ultra-thin Ion catheter, traveling to the patient’s lung via the mouth and throat and through an endotracheal tube. This has fewer complications than using a needle inserted outside the body.

A growing program

Ion is the newest addition to the robotic-assisted technology at Genesis. The robotic-assisted surgery program in 2009 with a da Vinci robot, Genesis said. Now Genesis has four da Vinci robots for surgery, one Ion for pulmonology, and one Rosa® Knee for total knee replacement. Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, also has a Rosa.

“We’re excited to bring Ion to Genesis as the latest robotic-assisted technology to get patients back to their lives sooner,” said Jordan Voigt, President of Genesis Medical Center in Davenport. “We offer the region’s most advanced and comprehensive program of robotic-assisted minimally invasive procedures, with 22 active providers and more than 5,400 procedures performed. Some examples of the many types of procedures we do include prostate and gallbladder removal, knee replacement, hernia repair and hysterectomy.”

Patients at Risk

Genesis said they offer a Lung Cancer Screening Program for at-risk patients to detect lung cancer early, before symptoms begin, and improve outcomes. Call 563-421-LUNG (5864) to learn more.

