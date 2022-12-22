How to make more healthful holiday recipes

By Marcia Lense
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The holiday celebrations are underway and with so many goodies and treats, you may be looking for ways to celebrate while eating right. Teresa Pangan, Prevention and Wellness Strategist with UnityPoint Health offered some tips to lighten holiday food staples while maintaining lots of flavor. Among her suggestions:

  • Using riced cauliflower instead of mashed potatoes
  • In baked goods like cookies, cakes and rolls, swapping half the oil with nonfat Greek yogurt or unsweetened applesauce
  • For gravy, using cranberry sauce made with cranberries, chai, lemon and honey or a pesto.

Pangan conducts healthful cooking classes called Cooking with Heart. You can learn more on the UnityPoint Health website.

