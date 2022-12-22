Inmates help corrections officer being assaulted in jail

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Two inmates helped a corrections officer in South Carolina who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Correction officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody

Latest News

Weather Blog
LIVE Weather Blog: Updates as snow, wind and dangerous cold impact the QCA
Boston travelers are going to their destinations ahead of time to beat the storm.
Travelers change plans ahead of winter storm
FILE - This is a map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul.
Afghanistan official defends Taliban university ban for women
Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing in favor of...
Former Kansas state lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
Boxes containing the tax documents of former President Donald Trump are wheeled on Capitol Hill...
IRS mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight