John Deere reports record community investments in 2022

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - John Deere announced community investments totaling $55.5 million in 2022, a 30% increase over the prior year. This represents 1.4% of the company’s average net income over the previous three years and exceeds Deere’s commitment to invest at least 1% of these earnings every year in civic initiatives.

The John Deere Foundation contributed $22.1 million in charitable giving to this total in 2022, the highest it has ever reported, according to Deere & Company.

“At John Deere, we have always believed that our growing success as a business creates an even greater responsibility to contribute meaningfully and sustainably to lives of others,” said Chairman and CEO, John May, of Deere & Company and chairman of the John Deere Foundation. “Through the John Deere Foundation we can help ensure that all of the food grown reaches those experiencing hunger, and we can support the world’s most vulnerable farmers in feeding themselves and those around them,” May said.

The John Deere Foundation’s mission has always been strengthened by Deere employees through their volunteerism and giving.

In 2022, Deere employees logged 174,518 hours of volunteerism and personally donated $5 million, according to Deere & Company. The foundation honored these generous gifts by donating more than $6.2 million to inspire, match, and otherwise reward this employee giving.

The foundation made notable investments in its pursuit of ending hunger, including:

Over $3 million to food banks and for emergency hunger assistance, representing the equivalent of more than 13 million meals.

Nearly $5 million to serve 3.8 million farmers globally to increase their food security, incomes, and resilience to conflict and climate change.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit John Deere at www.deere.com/en/news/.

