LIVE Weather Blog: Updates as snow, wind and dangerous cold impact the QCA

Weather Blog
Weather Blog(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel and KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day remains in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday for snow, gusty wind and dangerously cold temperatures. If you have a photo or video you would like to submit to TV6, click here.

7:20 a.m. Thursday

Roads are partly to fully snow and ice covered as a combination of freezing drizzle, snow and rapidly falling temperatures have created slick conditions. Click the following links for the latest road conditions: Iowa Road Conditions, Illinois Road Conditions.

7:00 a.m. Thursday

As of 6:55 a.m., we are tracking an arctic cold front that will usher in the cold temperatures. Wind chills will be below zero throughout the day, and continue tumbling.

There is a snow squall moving through the viewing area this morning creating low visibility, a quick drop in temperatures and deteriorating road conditions creating hazardous travel. 1-2″ of snow will be possible as the band moves through.

Radar Update
Radar Update(KWQC)

Winter Storm Warnings are out for the entire viewing area through Saturday morning. While most areas will likely stay in the 2-4″ range as opposed to the 3-6″ range, the amount of snow does not matter. It’s about the impacts as the wind gusts 30-40 mph today, and 40-50 mph tonight and Friday will lead to blizzard conditions, causing difficult to near-impossible travel at times.

Current Alerts
Current Alerts(KWQC)

A Blizzard Warning will go into effect this evening northwest of the Quad Cities, but could get extended. This is after the snow falls, but again, the gusty wind will create whiteout conditions as the powdery snow is blown around.

Current Alerts
Current Alerts(KWQC)

