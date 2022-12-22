Mother and son book-writing team donates to UI Children’s Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) -Many people may remember either reading or being read a bedtime story while being tucked in by their parents at night.

A mother and son team from Bettendorf wanted to give that experience to sick kids on Wednesday.

Nyilah Sulaimana and Mason Gabel donated 200 books to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

It’s a bedtime story about, mason himself, who was having trouble sleeping through his bad dreams.

“He cuddles up with his teddy bear, Milo,” Sulaimana said. “They venture off into this amazing magical journey through the solar system traveling from planet to planet and learning a little bit about each planet along the way.”

The children’s hospital holds a story time every weekday that broadcasts right into every patient’s room. The kids can then pick up their own copy of whichever book was read if they want it.

Mindwell Egeland Director of the Libraries of the UI Health Systems said this kind of book fits perfectly into their programming.

“Really, it brings tears to my eyes every day,” Egeland said. “When I see something like this, where someone has taken time in the state of Iowa to bring us more material to give to the kids.”

The donated kit includes narration by Mason and some other materials.

“They have an eye a mask, a lullaby, a nice book with glow-in-the-dark pages, Mason said. “It’s just so cool.”

Originally Sulaimana was only going to donate 50 books, but upon learning about over capacity at the hospital, she wanted to make sure every child could be included.

“They’re going through so much here,” Sulaimana said. “Just for them to have something that gives them that magic of a bedtime story ...“It’s magical, and it’s, really touching for me.”

People looking to donate books to the hospital system are encouraged to visit the UIHC website. Donated books must be new and not used.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.