The Quad City Rollers are looking for new players

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Roller derby is both mentally challenging and physically demanding.

“You get a huge adrenaline rush, and if you are any sort of competitive person, you really enjoy it and get out there and kind of get tunnel vision and just start hitting people,” said Roxi Schlue, captain of the Quad City Rollers.

Skating around an oval track, physical contact is never far away.

“You don’t feel any of the hits until well after the game,” said Mean Latifah, a member of the Quad City Rollers. “Maybe like two days after you’re sore, and you’re like, ‘When did I hit this part of my body?’ But overall it is one of the best experiences.”

The Rollers are holding a 7-week boot camp. The hope is to draw more skaters to the track.

“Boot camp is geared for anyone that wants to learn how to play roller derby,” Schlue said. “You don’t need any level of skating ability or fitness level. We’ll start you off by making sure you have the appropriate gear to keep you safe, get you all geared up, and then start you off with basic things like how to fall safely, how to stop safely, and how to keep your balance to prevent those falls.”

Team members say the way to get into roller derby is by just going for it.

“Just be open to a new experience. You don’t have to be so nervous that you are going to fall,” Latifah said. “Everybody falls at all levels. Falling is a natural part but getting back up and trying a new move until it is nailed is the best feeling.”

The 7-week boot camp starts on Jan. 8.

People who participate are asked to bring a helmet and mouth guard. The rest of the equipment is provided, and there is no cost to attend boot camp.

