Scott County, Iowa, selected for recycling investment under Beverage Industry’s ‘Every Bottle Back’ initiative

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - American Beverage announced Monday that Scott County, Iowa has been selected to receive an investment of $600,000 to support crucial recycling infrastructure upgrades to the Waste Commission of Scott County’s Materials Recovery Facility operating systems.

Equipment upgrades will include three new optical sorters, which will increase material sorting capacity of recyclable materials by an estimated four million pounds annually, according to American Beverage. This modernization will also increase revenues generated from the sale of recyclables like plastic bottles that reprocessors turn into material for new products.

The investment is being made as part of the ‘Every Bottle Back’ initiative, a beverage industry-led effort to reduce the industry’s use of new plastic and keep bottles out of nature, in collaboration with Closed Loop Partners and the Waste Commission of Scott County.

In addition to the funds invested by the beverage industry’s Every Bottle Back initiative, additional investments from Closed Loop Partners will total five million for the Waste Commission of Scott County to improve and expand recycling infrastructure.

“Strong partnerships between municipalities and the private sector are critical to our shared goal of boosting recycling rates and keeping plastic of out of nature,” said Katherine Lugar, president and chief executive officer of American Beverage. “America’s leading beverage companies are thrilled to be making this investment in Scott County’s recycling infrastructure and working with county officials to improve efficiency and increase capacity of the recycling stream. By continuing this important work together, we can make Scott County an even better place to call home.”

The project is estimated to yield 52 million pounds of recyclable materials over 10 years, of which nearly one million pounds will be aluminum and more than five million pounds will be the most recyclable plastic in the country, according to American Beverage. These upgrades will help decrease contamination and improve the quality and efficiency of sorting to boost the amount of recyclable materials that can be remade.

Scott County is the latest of more than two dozen projects that the beverage industry has committed to fund under Every Bottle Back.

To date, these investments total $19.6 million in committed funding and are estimated to yield 719 million more pounds of recycled PET over 10 years, according to American Beverage.

To learn more about the Every Bottle Back initiative, visit www.EveryBottleBack.org.

