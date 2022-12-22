Take a ride with a UPS driver during the holiday season

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UPS drivers worldwide are working extra this holiday season to make sure your gifts arrive on time for the holidays.

With nearly double the usual workload, Eric Payne, an Eldridge, Iowa native, is doing his part in making Christmas miracles by delivering packages for UPS for nearly three decades.

29 years ago, Payne decided to become a UPS driver because he wanted health insurance. Now, it means so much more to him.

“I enjoy my job otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it,” Payne said. “You know, just like any job has its days but I do enjoy it. And it just keeps me mentally focused also, which is what I enjoy about it.”

During the holiday season, Eric and every other UPS driver work up until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve delivering packages, sometimes working close to ten hour days.

“Most of the time we are always delivering on Christmas Eve,” Payne said. “Basically we get Christmas off Christmas Day. Possibly the day after. Depends on how it falls. And then we’re back to work again.”

According to Kim Roberts, who works at a pre-load facility in Des Moines, the holiday season sees nearly double the usual workload.

“Our volume will sometimes double or more compared to the average volume throughout the year,” Roberts said. “So think about that volume doubling the employees doubling the need for facilities expanding . It’s a very challenging, but gratifying time of year for our folks.”

When we caught up with Eric on his route today, he was already making great time on his route.

“Today I’ve done 100 stops approximately which is 120 or so pieces,” Payne said.

When asked what keeps him going this time of year Payne said, “Interacting with my customers at the different businesses that I go to? And then also during this time of year residential, you get little you know, snacks and stuff from people and I just appreciate that.”

